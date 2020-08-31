Advertisement

Hard-nosed Napier takes pride on football field

The Concordia senior is trying to cap off a great career with the Bulldogs
Lane Napier makes a play for Concordia
Lane Napier makes a play for Concordia(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After three seasons of being named First Team All-GPAC, Lane Napier is gearing up for his senior season for Concordia with high expectations. With 347 tackles in his first three years with the Bulldogs, Napier has already cemented his name in program history.

“He’s a walking, talking example and he’s not one for the limelight. He doesn’t really care for Twitter or anything like that. He just wants to play ball and he does a great job with it and he sets a great example for our guys,” said Concordia head coach Patrick Daberkow.

Napier starred at Aquinas High School in David City and carried that momentum right into Seward.

“Coming here, I didn’t think that it was going to go the way it’s went for me. Everything’s went my way, went towards me. Obviously, it’s putting in the work too,” said Napier, who’s team opens up the season September 12th at Doane.

