LLCHD Health Director responds to crowded Railyard photo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department is looking into a photo that circulated around social media over the weekend which showed a packed Railyard and no masks. The social media post said the picture was taken on Saturday night.

According to the current Directed Health Measure, people don’t have to wear masks if they’re seated at a bar or restaurant to eat or drink, or while immediately eating or drinking.

In a statement to 10/11 NOW, Health Director Pat Lopez said they are investigating the incident along with others over the weekend, and if there are any violations there will be warnings and citations given. When asked if they’re considering shutting down bars in college towns like other state, Lopez said that they are continuously evaluating and reviewing case investigation reports.

10/11 NOW reached out to the two businesses in charge of managing the Railyard for comment, Hurrdat and WRK Real Estate, and have not heard back.

The owner of Duffy’s, a local bar, released a statement saying: “The photo is a disappointing reminder that our industry can do better. It is disappointing that some establishments are diligently following the DHM while others actively flout it.”

