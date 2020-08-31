Advertisement

LPD: 15-year old assaults 2 teens with BB gun

(MGN | MGN)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes a 15-year old recently assaulted two other teens with a BB gun.

Saturday evening, around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the Kohls on N 84th Street for a fight.

LPD said when officers arrived everyone involved had left. Officers were able to contact a 16-year old boy near 53rd and O Streets who flagged them down saying while he was on O Street he had a fight with another 15-year old.

Officers said that a 15-year old boy had a realistic-looking BB gun and a passenger in the 16-year old’s car had been hit by a BB gun pellet. According to officers, later on the boys met in the parking lot to talk about it.

LPD said once in the parking lot, the 15-year old raised the BB gun and pointed it at the 16-year old, then hit him in the face with the gun.

Officers made contact with the 15-year old at his home later on in the night.

Police said the 15-year old was referred to the Lancaster County Attorney for third-degree assault, discharge of a weapon in city limits, and second-degree assault. LPD said the 15-year old was turned over to his parents.

