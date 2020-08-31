LPD arrests man smashing car windows

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man they say was smashing car windows, as well as windows at a school.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to a block of N 31st Street, near Fair Street between N 27th and N 33rd Streets, for a report of a man smashing car windows.

Responding officers spoke with a witness who said he saw a man kicking out windshields and walking on cars in the area.

LPD said they made contact with 19-year old Noah Marlin along T Street, near N 30th Street, after a disturbance in the area. Responding officers noted that Marlin’s hands were injured and his nose was injured.

Officers said Marlin tried running away from officers but was taken into custody before getting inside a home.

We’re told Marlin was identified by witnesses as the person who was damaging car windows, as well as windows at Sacred Heart School on N 31st Street.

LPD estimates the total damage to be $1,000.

Marlin is facing five counts of vandalism and refusing to comply with police charges.

