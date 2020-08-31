Advertisement

Man tells police he accidentally shot wife while unpacking

(WCAX)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in her home in what her husband said was an accident, police said.

The 60-year-old man told officers he accidentally shot his wife Sunday while unpacking the handgun from a trip, police said. Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sunday at a home in south-central Omaha.

The 57-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition. Neither the woman’s name nor her husband’s name has been released.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

