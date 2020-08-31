Advertisement

Meth arrest leads to discovery of stolen ATV

(AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers and investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Newman Grove man and have recovered stolen property thanks to continued investigation.

Friday morning, troopers arrested Roger Weichman, 49, of Newman Grove, for possession of methamphetamine after contacting him in a pickup that was stopped in rural Pierce County. During the ongoing investigation, troopers located an ATV that had previously been reported stolen from Knox County. Additional potentially stolen items were located in the vehicle, which was discovered on Saturday.

Weichman was lodged in Pierce County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

