Advertisement

Morning Showers, Cooler Temperatures Expected Tuesday

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After another cold front passed through the state, we’ve been left with a very pleasant start to the work week with temperatures in the 70s and dew points in the 30s and 40s with plenty of sunshine. One more cooler day is expected on Tuesday before temperatures surge back to the 80s to near 90° on Wednesday before another cold front brings cooler temperatures back to the area.

Monday night into Tuesday is expected to see increasing clouds with a chance for some showers and isolated storms across southern and southeastern Nebraska as a weak disturbance passes to our south. If the area does see rain, it should stay fairly light and potentially could linger into Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies expected to start the day.

Scattered showers are possible into Tuesday morning across southern and southeastern Nebraska.
Scattered showers are possible into Tuesday morning across southern and southeastern Nebraska.(KOLN)

By Tuesday afternoon, mainly dry conditions are expected and clouds should gradually clear the area with skies becoming mostly sunny by Tuesday evening. Temperatures should stay below average thanks to the added cloud cover with highs again staying in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s across the state.

More below average temperatures are forecast on Tuesday with highs in the 70s to low 80s across the state.
More below average temperatures are forecast on Tuesday with highs in the 70s to low 80s across the state.(KOLN)

Ahead of another cold front, temperatures are expected to climb back to the upper 80s to near 90° on Wednesday before another cold front is forecast to push through the state, bringing temperatures back down to around 80° on Thursday and Friday with dry weather expected.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny, Breezy and Mild This Afternoon

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Clearing skies this morning with partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon and cooler.

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago
Stormy weather possible Sunday evening into early Monday with cool temperatures to start the week.

Forecast

Rain Possible Tonight, Cooler Weather Monday

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Some strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and Sunday night.

Forecast

Bill's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
Warmer, more humid weather on Sunday with some strong to severe storms possible Sunday night.

Latest News

Forecast

Severe Storms Possible on Sunday

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Warmer weather with some severe storms possible on Sunday.

Forecast

Brandon's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
Cooler, comfortable weather expected to start the weekend.

Forecast

The Heat Finally Breaks, A Top 10 Weekend Coming?

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Cooler weather finally arrives this weekend and into next week.

Forecast

Brad's Friday Noon Forecast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
A passing cold front Friday afternoon could bring some isolated showers and storms to southeastern Nebraska.

Forecast

One More Hot Afternoon and Then a Cool Down

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Hot afternoon but much cooler for the weekend.

Forecast

Brandon's Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
One more hot, humid day on Friday before cooler, wetter weather this weekend and next week.