Morning Showers, Cooler Temperatures Expected Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After another cold front passed through the state, we’ve been left with a very pleasant start to the work week with temperatures in the 70s and dew points in the 30s and 40s with plenty of sunshine. One more cooler day is expected on Tuesday before temperatures surge back to the 80s to near 90° on Wednesday before another cold front brings cooler temperatures back to the area.

Monday night into Tuesday is expected to see increasing clouds with a chance for some showers and isolated storms across southern and southeastern Nebraska as a weak disturbance passes to our south. If the area does see rain, it should stay fairly light and potentially could linger into Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies expected to start the day.

Scattered showers are possible into Tuesday morning across southern and southeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

By Tuesday afternoon, mainly dry conditions are expected and clouds should gradually clear the area with skies becoming mostly sunny by Tuesday evening. Temperatures should stay below average thanks to the added cloud cover with highs again staying in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s across the state.

More below average temperatures are forecast on Tuesday with highs in the 70s to low 80s across the state. (KOLN)

Ahead of another cold front, temperatures are expected to climb back to the upper 80s to near 90° on Wednesday before another cold front is forecast to push through the state, bringing temperatures back down to around 80° on Thursday and Friday with dry weather expected.

