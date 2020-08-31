Nebraska launches new agriculture company branding campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is launching a new campaign to promote local agricultural companies to foreign countries, many of whom are the state’s biggest customers, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday.

The new campaign is called " Nebraska Straight from the Good Life " and will be managed by the state Department of Agriculture. Agricultural companies that are based in Nebraska or have a significant presence in the state will be allowed to participate for free.

Agriculture is Nebraska’s largest industry, and many of its farm farm and ranch products go to Asian and European nations.

The state agriculture department said it frequently receives requests from international and domestic purchasers looking for specific products. For those requests, department officials say they’ll send out the information for all program participants for that product so that each member gets equal exposure.

