Nebraska man shares COVID-19 recovery story

By Abbie Petersen
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

There are currently more than 34,000 COVID-19 cases in the state.

For months one Nebraska man was part of that number, but now is telling his story of how he survived the virus when all odds were against him.

On Sunday night, Randy Critser reflected on his last few months as he’s been trying to regain strength, after coming home on August 7th.

“Now I’m here trying to learn to walk again because that’s my goal, to go back to work,” said Critser.

It started with a high temp at work on May 1st.

The next day it was hard to breathe.

Within 24 hours, he would be in the hospital on a respirator, sedated, where he would stay for 42 days.

“When I saw everybody in those outfits, I didn’t think I was here anymore I was. I didn’t know I was still alive,” said Critser.

Critser says he doesn’t remember much.

Pictures were taken while the nurses Facetimed his wife to show the condition he was in.

After being married for 22 years, Laurie Critser says it was extremely difficult to not be able to be there.

“I’m just glad he’s home. It’s so much better having him home. I was always his caregiver, so when he went in, it felt helpless,” said Critser.

Being overweight and diabetic, he says his Dr. Calls him a miracle.

Critser said he’s just happy to be alive and has one piece of advice for our viewers.

“Wear your mask, do what you’re supposed to do. You know, you might not be saving your life, but maybe saving someone else’s,” said Critser.

