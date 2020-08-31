Nebraska one of three teams that voted to play, according to reports

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A vote of 11-3 was reportedly the final tally from the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors on whether to postpone the 2020 football season.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone the season.

Ohio State, Nebraska, and Iowa all voted to play, with the other 11 schools voting against, according to the report.

In addition, a brief filed today by the Big Ten in response to a lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players focuses on the fact that a vote happened, and also pushes back on a claim that a single study fueled the postponement of the season.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.