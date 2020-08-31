Nebraska State Penitentiary under quarantine

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln has been placed under quarantine after 29 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Sunday.

The positive cases were identified by tests that were done Friday.

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said the positive cases included inmates in four different housing units, so the entire prison was placed under quarantine. Frakes said most of the inmates who tested positive have not had any symptoms.

Warden Michele Wilhelm said the entire facility will be under quarantine for at least two weeks.

Frakes said prisoner visits will remain on hold across the agency while the penitentiary is in quarantine.

