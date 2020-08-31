Rise in head lice cases across the U.S., including in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the past few months, cases of head lice have gone up 25 percent across the United States, according to the Lice Clinics of America.

During the pandemic, lice infestations are affecting entire families, rather than mainly children. Since many families are spending more time at home together, lice removal experts are seeing “cluster cases” pop up.

The shocking fact: it takes less than three seconds for lice to transfer from one head to another.

“We’re seeing maybe a fifth grader with mom and dad, or mom and dad and sister or maybe, all of those people within their tight-knit groups,” said Misty Woodward, lice removal expert at Healthy Heads.

Some things experts say to look out for are an itchy scalp, especially around the hairline and around your ears. If you part your hair and see what appears to be excessive dandruff, it might actually be head lice.

“Rub it. If it moves easily and you’re able to just wipe it off the hair strand, usually within a half inch from the scalp. If it moves easily, it’s probably just dandruff or just dry skin. If it’s stuck to the scalp and does not want to move, it’s more than likely a nit,” Woodward tells 10/11.

Not sharing things like hairbrushes and headphones can help prevent family cases of lice. Seeking treatment from a professional, like those at Healthy Heads in Lincoln may be necessary.

In these cases, professionals will use an oil treatment and comb method to remove lice and stop new cases from occurring.

Lice removal experts want to remind you that having head lice is in no way connected to personal hygiene. They say anyone can get lice. It’s just important you seek treatment and remove them as soon as you see them.

