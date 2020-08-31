Advertisement

Rise in head lice cases across the U.S., including in Lincoln

The CDC says lice is more common among girls than boys. This is because on average, girls tend to have longer hair than boys. (Source: Kamri Sylve/KOLN)
The CDC says lice is more common among girls than boys. This is because on average, girls tend to have longer hair than boys. (Source: Kamri Sylve/KOLN)(KOLNKGIN)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the past few months, cases of head lice have gone up 25 percent across the United States, according to the Lice Clinics of America.

During the pandemic, lice infestations are affecting entire families, rather than mainly children. Since many families are spending more time at home together, lice removal experts are seeing “cluster cases” pop up.

The shocking fact: it takes less than three seconds for lice to transfer from one head to another.

“We’re seeing maybe a fifth grader with mom and dad, or mom and dad and sister or maybe, all of those people within their tight-knit groups,” said Misty Woodward, lice removal expert at Healthy Heads.

Some things experts say to look out for are an itchy scalp, especially around the hairline and around your ears. If you part your hair and see what appears to be excessive dandruff, it might actually be head lice.

“Rub it. If it moves easily and you’re able to just wipe it off the hair strand, usually within a half inch from the scalp. If it moves easily, it’s probably just dandruff or just dry skin. If it’s stuck to the scalp and does not want to move, it’s more than likely a nit,” Woodward tells 10/11.

Not sharing things like hairbrushes and headphones can help prevent family cases of lice. Seeking treatment from a professional, like those at Healthy Heads in Lincoln may be necessary.

In these cases, professionals will use an oil treatment and comb method to remove lice and stop new cases from occurring.

Lice removal experts want to remind you that having head lice is in no way connected to personal hygiene. They say anyone can get lice. It’s just important you seek treatment and remove them as soon as you see them.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community support continues for injured officer

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Donations continue to pour in for injured Lincoln Police Officer

News

Section of Randolph Street closed starting Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Motorists are encouraged to use “O” Street or seek an alternate route.

News

Street closures begin Monday for railroad repairs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
This work is being done to improve the safety, reliability and longevity of these crossings.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Latest News

Forecast

Clearing Skies and Cooler For Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Clearing skies this morning with partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon and cooler.

News

Nebraska man shares COVID-19 recovery story

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
There are currently more than 34,000 COVID-19 cases in the state. For months one Nebraska man was part of that number, but now is telling his story of how he survived the virus when all odds were against him.

News

Nebraska State Penitentiary under quarantine

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
All housing units at the Nebraska State Penitentiary are under quarantine, in order to ensure the health and well-being of those who live and work inside the facility.

Forecast

Rain Possible Tonight, Cooler Weather Monday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Some strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and Sunday night.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday.

News

Nebraska medical marijuana initiative challenged in court

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Nebraska Supreme Court will decide whether to allow voters to decide whether to legalize medical marijuana in November.