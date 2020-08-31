Advertisement

Rise in head lice cases across the U.S., including in Lincoln

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the past few months, cases of head lice have gone up 25 percent across the United States, according to the Lice Clinics of America.

During the pandemic, lice infestations are affecting entire families, rather than mainly children. Since many families are spending more time at home together, lice removal experts are seeing “cluster cases” pop up.

The shocking fact: it takes less than three seconds for lice to transfer from one head to another.

“We’re seeing maybe a fifth grader with mom and dad, or mom and dad and sister or maybe, all of those people within their tight-knit groups,” said Misty Woodward, lice removal expert at Healthy Heads.

Some things experts say to look out for are an itchy scalp, especially around the hairline and around your ears. If you part your hair and see what appears to be excessive dandruff, it might actually be head lice.

“Rub it. If it moves easily and you’re able to just wipe it off the hair strand, usually within a half inch from the scalp. If it moves easily, it’s probably just dandruff or just dry skin. If it’s stuck to the scalp and does not want to move, it’s more than likely a nit,” Woodward tells 10/11.

Not sharing things like hairbrushes and headphones can help prevent family cases of lice. Seeking treatment from a professional, like those at Healthy Heads in Lincoln may be necessary.

In these cases, professionals will use an oil treatment and comb method to remove lice and stop new cases from occurring.

Lice removal experts want to remind you that having head lice is in no way connected to personal hygiene. They say anyone can get lice. It’s just important you seek treatment and remove them as soon as you see them.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LLCHD Health Director responds to crowded Railyard photo

Updated: 26 minutes ago
LLCHD Health Director responds to crowded Railyard photo

News

Lincoln City Council hears Bryan Cancer Center proposal

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
Right now the lot off of 40th and Rokeby Road sits empty but Bryan Health hopes in the future it will be home to a new cancer center and more.

News

Four more UNL sororities put under quarantine

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Four more sororities were put under quarantine after several individuals were identified to have positive COVID-19 cases.

KOLN

McCaffrey, Jurgens volunteer at LSW with Huskers’ season postponed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Luke McCaffrey and Cam Jurgens join the Lincoln Southwest coaching staff while Nebraska's football season is postponed.

News

CHI Health St. Elizabeth hosting donation drive to help Officer Herrera

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
CHI Health helping Officer Herrera with donation drive.

Latest News

News

Meth arrest leads to discovery of stolen ATV

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Troopers and investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Newman Grove man and have recovered stolen property thanks to continued investigation.

News

LLCHD Health Director responds to crowded Railyard photo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department is looking into a photo that circulated around social media over the weekend which showed a packed Railyard and no masks.

News

Centerpointe sees rapid rise in crisis calls and walk-ins, patients experiencing depression and anxiety

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The number of people reporting anxiety as an issue has increased 270 percent, those who have identified depression as an issue has gone up 188 percent and those who say COVID-19 is an issue has increased 279 percent since April.

News

Tick fever kills western Nebraska man

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) received a report of a death related to Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, a disease carried by ticks.

News

Centerpointe sees increase in need for mental health resources

Updated: 4 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Nebraska one of three teams that voted to play, according to reports

Updated: 5 hours ago
A vote of 11-3 was reportedly the final tally from the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors on whether to postpone the 2020 football season.