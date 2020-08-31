Advertisement

Section of Randolph Street closed starting Monday

(Courtesy image)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, August 31, Randolph Street between South 40th and South 48th streets will be closed for new sanitary sewer installation.

The sidewalk on the north side of Randolph will also be closed.  This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, September 11.

Motorists are encouraged to use “O” Street or seek an alternate route. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained. 

Be cautious in and around work zones.

