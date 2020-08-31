Advertisement

Staff member assaulted at LCC

(KOSA)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center assaulted a staff member on Sunday, resulting in a serious injury.

The inmate refused multiple directives to be placed in restraints so he could be moved to another area of the facility. He became physically aggressive and punched the same staff member twice in the head. With the second punch, it caused the staff member to fall backward and strike her head on the concrete.

After running off and repeatedly refusing instructions, another staff member deployed pepper spray in an attempt to gain control of the inmate. The burst missed the inmate, but he still fell to the ground. At that point, the inmate complied and was restrained. The injured staff member went to the hospital for treatment of a concussion.

The incident will be investigated with findings provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska State Penitentiary under quarantine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln has been placed under quarantine after 29 inmates tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Sunday.

News

Deputies investigating after bomb threat at Buffalo County Courthouse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after investigators received a threat there was a bomb at the County Courthouse.

News

Man tells police he accidentally shot wife while unpacking

Updated: 3 hours ago
An Omaha woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in her home in what her husband said was an accident, police said.

News

Nebraska launches new agriculture company branding campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
Nebraska is launching a new campaign to promote local agricultural companies to foreign countries, many of whom are the state’s biggest customers, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday.

Latest News

News

LPD arrests man smashing car windows

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man they say was smashing car windows, as well as windows at a school.

News

Rural Poll: Nebraskans remain optimistic despite challenges

Updated: 4 hours ago
Amid ongoing impacts from last year’s bomb cyclone, low commodity prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, rural Nebraskans remain optimistic about their current situation and future.

News

LPD: 15-year old assaults 2 teens with BB gun

Updated: 4 hours ago
he Lincoln Police Department believes a 15-year old recently assaulted two other teens with a BB gun.

News

LPD Chief: Officer Herrera still fighting for life after shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Officer Mario Herrera continues to fight for his life and has undergone a number of surgeries.

News

30-year-old arrested for sexual assault of a child

Updated: 5 hours ago
Lincoln Police arrested a man for first-degree sexual assault of a child after learning that two teenagers were trafficked for sex in mid-June.

News

Rise in head lice cases across the U.S., including in Lincoln

Updated: 6 hours ago
In the past few months, cases of head lice have gone up 25 percent across the United States, according to the Lice Clinics of America.