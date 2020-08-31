Staff member assaulted at LCC

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center assaulted a staff member on Sunday, resulting in a serious injury.

The inmate refused multiple directives to be placed in restraints so he could be moved to another area of the facility. He became physically aggressive and punched the same staff member twice in the head. With the second punch, it caused the staff member to fall backward and strike her head on the concrete.

After running off and repeatedly refusing instructions, another staff member deployed pepper spray in an attempt to gain control of the inmate. The burst missed the inmate, but he still fell to the ground. At that point, the inmate complied and was restrained. The injured staff member went to the hospital for treatment of a concussion.

The incident will be investigated with findings provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

