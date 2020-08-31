Street closures begin Monday for railroad repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beginning at 7 a.m., Monday, August 31, railroad crossing repairs will temporarily close several streets throughout the following week. Project dates and locations are as follows:

Southwest 56th Street at West “A” Street will close Monday, August 31. The detour route is Southwest 40th Street to West Van Dorn Street to Southwest 84th Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 1.

West “A” Street between Southwest First and South Folsom streets will close Tuesday, September 1. Access to homes and businesses west of Southwest Fifth Street will have access. The detour route is South Ninth Street to South Street to South Folsom Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2.

South Folsom Street between South and West “A” streets will close Thursday, September 3. The detour route is West “A” Street to South Ninth Street to South Street. This work is scheduled to be completed by 7 p.m. Friday, September 4.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) the Railroad Transportation Safety District (RTSD) and Burlington Northern Santa Fe are coordinating this work to improve the safety, reliability and longevity of these crossings.

Travelers are encouraged to follow the detour or seek an alternate route. No through traffic will be allowed during these repairs. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.

