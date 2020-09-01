Advertisement

Boarding the Temperature Roller Coaster...

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we enter September and meteorological fall, we’re beginning to enter a time of year when we can see some pretty good temperature swings and that’s what the forecast holds for us over the next few days.

Into the day on Wednesday, ahead of a cold front moving in from the north and west, temperatures are expected to surge back into the upper 80s to low and mid 90s across the state with sunny skies and dry conditions.

Temperatures surge back to the upper 80s and low 90s across the state on Wednesday.
Temperatures surge back to the upper 80s and low 90s across the state on Wednesday.(KOLN)

The cold front should push through the area Wednesday into Thursday as a dry front, but we could see some brief gusty winds as the front passes through the state. Behind the front, cooler and drier conditions are expected with sunny skies as high pressure quickly settles into the area behind the front.

Cooler temperatures are expected with lots of sunshine on Thursday.
Cooler temperatures are expected with lots of sunshine on Thursday.(KOLN)

Temperatures then trend back up into the Labor Day weekend with highs returning to the mid 80s to low 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday before another significant cool down arrives on Labor Day Monday and into the week next week. Temperatures look to tumble into the 70s on Monday before setting into the upper 60s by next Tuesday!

Up and down temperatures are expected over the next week to 10 days with mainly dry weather through that period.
Up and down temperatures are expected over the next week to 10 days with mainly dry weather through that period.(KOLN)

Mainly dry weather is expected through the rest of the week and into the holiday weekend with our next chance for rain likely coming Sunday night into Monday as a cold front passes through the area. Rain chances linger into early next week as well.

