CHI Health St. Elizabeth hosting donation drive to help Officer Herrera

By Jared Austin
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officer Mario Herrera is still in critical condition at UNMC, but officials at CHI Health St. Elizabeth are pitching in to help him with a free-will donation drive with produce. Officials said Herrera is not only an LPD officer but also worked at CHI Health as a security guard. Chief Development Director of CHI Health St. Elizabeth Donna Hammack said a donation drive is the least they could do to help a fellow employee.

“One of the core values of CommonSpirit is compassion,” Hammack said.”I think this is an excellent example of exhibiting that compassion for one of our coworkers.” Officials said a member of CHI Health had a surplus of produce and wanted to start a free-will donation drive in exchange for some of this produce. Hammack said support isn’t just coming from hospital employees.

“It can really exhibit the outpouring of caring that our employees,” Hammack said. “Frankly, not only our employees but we’ve had visitors today stop by and express their sentiments as well.” So far, CHI Health St. Elizabeth has raised $1,400 for Herrera. Officials said they also have a card people can sign that will eventually go to Herrera.

