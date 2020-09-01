Advertisement

Four more UNL sororities put under quarantine

(Jared Austin)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln announced that four small clusters of COVID-19 have been identified at the Alpha Chi Omega, Delta Gamma, Kappa Delta and Pi Beta Phi sororities. Each sorority has five confirmed cases each.

Each sorority has self-quarantined before official notification of quarantine from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. This now makes for a total of eight sororities and one fraternity that are under quarantine.

Two small clusters of COVID-19 were identified on Sunday, Alpha Phi sorority with five confirmed cases and Beta Theta Pi fraternity with four confirmed cases.

On Aug. 28, a small cluster of five confirmed cases was identified at Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. On Aug. 27, a small cluster of four positive cases and one self-reported case of COVID-19 was identified at Delta Delta Delta sorority.

Finally, on Aug. 23 a one confirmed positive case and 4 self-reported cases was identified at Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

Those living in the nine houses have been placed under quarantine per public health guidance.

