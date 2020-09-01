Grand Island mayor under COVID quarantine

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Maybe it was bound to happen.

Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele is quarantining. Director Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department announced late Tuesday morning that Steele was quarantining because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Anderson did not give any further details of Steele’s exposure. A Local4 reporter saw Steele Saturday at the opening ceremonies of the Nebraska State Fair, although it’s unknown if that’s where he was exposed.

Steele is in his first term as Grand Island mayor. Since the pandemic began in March he has consistently urged Grand Island residents to wear masks, observe social distancing and hygiene and avoid large gatherings. He has engaged state and federal officials on the need to protect essential workers, particularly those at the JBS Swift plant in Grand Island.

