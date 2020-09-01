Advertisement

Lincoln City Council hears Bryan Cancer Center proposal

Right now the lot off of 40th and Rokeby Road sits empty but Bryan Health hopes in the future it will be home to a new cancer center and more.(Bryan Health)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday night’s Lincoln’s City Council heard testimony for rezoning and special permits for a nearly 50-acre property owned by Bryan Health.

“There is a thing called an NCI Comprehensive Cancer Center,” said John Woodrich the president and CEO of Bryan Health. “We would be the first one in the state of Nebraska to have such a thing and the keyword of that is comprehensive.”

The location was chosen given its proximity to the future site of the South Beltway. Making it accessible for rural Nebraskans and out of state patients.

“This will probably become another campus of Bryan,” said Woodrich. “We don’t have any current future plans to what buildings will go there but we know the growth that we’re seeing in Lincoln and the growth in the people we’re taking care of across Nebraska.”

Part of the proposal in front of the council includes a height waiver. Neighbors testified against that specific detail of the project, citing worries of how high it could go.

“It sits on top of a hill, so as this all fills in around the beltway it’s going to be as if we’re paying homage to the Bryan memorial because it’s going to sit up on the hill with those big buildings,” said one neighbor.

There is no price tag or set timeline for the project, but depending on the council’s vote Bryan Health hopes to start early next year.

“We don’t have the plan to go 65 feet,” said Kent Seacrest, Bryan Health representative. “We’ve learned the best way to be good neighbors is to tell people ahead of time what’s possible in the days to come.”

The City Council is expected to vote on the three items at next Monday’s meeting.

