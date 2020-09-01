LPD investigating car break-ins at southeast Lincoln apartment complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a string of break-ins in southeast Lincoln.

Officers said they’ve recently responded to a number of car break-ins that are happening in the Antelope Garden Apartments on Normal Boulevard, near S 40th and South Streets.

LPD said a number of windows have been broken out for suspects to get inside the cars. Officers reminding the community to hide valuables and lock your doors. If you see something suspicious, call 911.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.