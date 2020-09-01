Advertisement

LPD: Two stabbed in Lincoln overnight

Both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries
Lincoln Police say two overnight stabbings are connected that hospitalized two men.
Lincoln Police say two overnight stabbings are connected that hospitalized two men.(KOLN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating two overnight stabbings that they say are related.

The first one happened just after 11:30 p.m.

LPD says the first victim walked into the Casey’s at 9th and South Streets with an unknown injury. Shortly thereafter, arriving officers determined that the man had been stabbed.

Less than 30 minutes later, the second victim flagged down officers outside the LPD substation near 13th and F Streets, just before midnight. Police tell 10/11 NOW that man was stabbed and robbed.

Both victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the two men were together earlier in the night, which they believe is a factor.

Right now, it’s unclear what exactly was taken in the robbery, how many suspects there were, where the stabbings occurred, and how else the victims are tied to the incident.

LPD is investigating the incidents and ask that anyone with information contact them at 402-441-6000.

