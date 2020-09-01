McCaffrey, Jurgens volunteer at LSW with Huskers’ season postponed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With Nebraska’s 2020 football season postponed, Luke McCaffrey and Cameron Jurgens are finding another way to be on the sidelines. McCaffrey and Jurgens are serving as volunteer assistants at Lincoln Southwest. McCaffrey, a redshirt freshman quarterback, is working with the LSW QBs, while Jurgens leads the Silver Hawk tight ends.

The Husker duo say they received Scott Frost’s blessing to join the LSW coaching staff. McCaffrey and Jurgens attend daily practices, provide instruction, watch film, and attend games. Each made their coaching debut on Friday in Lincoln Southwest’s season-opening loss to Gretna. McCaffrey and Jurgens say they are able to commit to coaching with limited Husker football obligations this fall. Currently, Nebraska players are allowed 12 hours of team workouts each week.

“Anything I can do to help give back is great,” McCaffrey said. “Its not really about me or Cam. Its about the guys out there playing on Friday night.”

McCaffrey describes coaching as “a blast.” During Monday’s practice at Lincoln Southwest, he led a trio of LSW quarterbacks through a variety of drills while keeping a playful tone.

“Coming from a coaching family, its something that I love,” McCaffrey said. “To be around football is just something that’s a blessing every day... whether its out here or with our team at Nebraska.”

Lincoln Southwest players admit they were star-struck when first meeting McCaffrey and Jurgens. Players were not informed of the coaching additions until they arrived at a practice last week.

“A lot of people were whispering, ’Is that Luke McCaffrey and Cam Jurgens?’” Lincoln Southwest senior tight end Nolan Milius said.

The Husker duo were connected to Lincoln Southwest through assistant coach Brett Schuster. Jurgens played for Schuster at Beatrice High School, where he was an all-state selection and the highest-rated recruit in Nebraska.

“In high school, I grew up looking up to Husker players,” Jurgens said. “For us to come out here and help out with anything... I really just didn’t want to spend a fall without football.”

