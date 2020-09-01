Morning Shower Possible Then Some Afternoon Sun

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak disturbance moving to the south of Nebraska will give us some morning clouds and a slight chance of light rain shower or two. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with highs in mid to upper 70s. Mainly clear skies expected for tonight and cool with temperatures dropping into the lower to mid 50s. A big warm up is expected on Wednesday with upper 80s in the afternoon and mainly sunny skies.

Thursday through Saturday will be warm, dry and mainly sunny. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s and possibly near 90 on Saturday. Sunday will still be warm, but there will be a chance for an isolated t’storm late in the day.

Labor Day is expected be much cooler with a few scattered showers and possibly and thunderstorm. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 70s.

