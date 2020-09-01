Advertisement

Omaha City Council extends face mask ordinance

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha City Council on Tuesday voted 5-2 to extend its face mask ordinance to Oct. 20.

The ordinance went into effect Aug. 11 and was set to expire Sept. 15.

The council asked Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour for guidance on what benchmarks the city should look for when considering an end to the face mask ordinance. Pour gave two:

  • a positivity rate of less than 5%
  • new case numbers at 10 per day per million

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

