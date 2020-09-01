Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Tuesday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 58
- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 58 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 4,117. The number of deaths in the community remains at 20.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 78
Deaths: 2
- On Tuesday, September 1, the Health Department reported 78 new cases of COVID-19, as received by midnight the previous day. This makes 13,528 cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.
- The Health Department received two new death certificates during the past day related to this pandemic. A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s have passed. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county is now 162. The county has confirmed 9,403 county residents have recovered from the illness.
For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.