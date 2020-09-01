Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Tuesday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 58

  • Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 58 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 4,117.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 20.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 78

Deaths: 2

  • On Tuesday, September 1, the Health Department reported 78 new cases of COVID-19, as received by midnight the previous day. This makes 13,528 cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.
  • The Health Department received two new death certificates during the past day related to this pandemic. A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s have passed. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county is now 162. The county has confirmed 9,403 county residents have recovered from the illness.

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

