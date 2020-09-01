Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Tuesday, September 1, the Health Department reported 78 new cases of COVID-19, as received by midnight the previous day. This makes 13,528 cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.

The Health Department received two new death certificates during the past day related to this pandemic. A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s have passed. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county is now 162. The county has confirmed 9,403 county residents have recovered from the illness.