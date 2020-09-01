Advertisement

Uber to require that passengers provide face-mask selfies

It’s all done in the app
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mask slackers will now have to provide photographic proof they’re wearing a face covering before boarding an Uber.

The San Francisco-based company unveiled a new policy Tuesday stipulating that if a driver reports to Uber that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, the rider will have to take a selfie with one strapped on the next time they summon a driver on the world’s largest ride-hailing service,

The mask verification rules expand upon a similar requirement that Uber imposed on its drivers in May to help reassure passengers worried about being exposed to the novel coronavirus that has upended society. Now, Uber believes it’s time to help make its drivers feel safer, too.

The requirement will roll out in the U.S. and Canada later this month before coming to other parts of the world.

The additional safety measures are part of Uber’s ongoing efforts to rebuild a service that has seen ridership plunge this year. People have been seeking to minimize the chances of becoming sick and and also have had fewer reasons to go anywhere, with offices, bars, restaurants and nightclubs closed through much of the U.S. and other parts of the world.

The adverse conditions caused the number of trips on Uber during its most recent quarter to plunge by 56% from the previous year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Appeals court to hear arguments in Trump tax return fight

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The three-judge panel said it would rule later Tuesday, after hearing brief arguments from both sides.

National

USDA extends free school meal program till December

Updated: moments ago
It’s estimated that around 30 million children benefit from the school lunches each day.

National

Walmart to launch Walmart+, its answer to Amazon Prime

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart’s online sales are growing rapidly, especially during the pandemic, when more people have turned to the company to order groceries online and pick them up at a store.

National

Deputies fatally shoot Black man who dropped gun from bundle

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean said two deputies from the South Los Angeles station were driving when they saw a man riding his bicycle in violation of vehicle codes.

Latest News

News

LPD investigating car break-ins at southeast Lincoln apartment complex

Updated: 24 minutes ago
he Lincoln Police Department is investigating a string of break-ins in Southeast Lincoln.

National

2 pythons weighing 100 pounds collapse ceiling in Australia

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An Australian returned home and was surprised to discover that his kitchen ceiling had collapsed under the weight of two large pythons apparently fighting over a mate.

Coronavirus

Uber will require mask selfies

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Uber will soon require some riders to take mask selfies to verify they're wearing a mask before they can be picked up.

National Politics

White House public tours to resume Sept. 12 with COVID rules

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
All guests over age 2 will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

National

Couple who kidnapped Ga. toddler wanted to raise him as their own, police say

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police said the kidnapping happened in broad daylight while the mother pushed her son in his stroller.

National

Daughter says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero was ‘kidnapped’ in Dubai

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The man portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as saving the lives of more than 1,200 people from genocide was “kidnapped” while in Dubai, his daughter asserts, while authorities on Tuesday gave no further details behind his arrest on terror charges.