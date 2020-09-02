83 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 83 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 4,200. The number of deaths in the community remains at 20.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 1,839 to 1,876

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – remains at 7 percent

State – up from 9.4 percent to 9.5 percent

National – remains at 8.9 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 27 with seven from Lancaster County (one on ventilator) and 20 from other communities (one on ventilator).

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

