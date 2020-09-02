Advertisement

83 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Lancaster County

COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 83 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 4,200.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 20.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 1,839 to 1,876

Overall positivity rate:

  • Lancaster County – remains at 7 percent
  • State – up from 9.4 percent to 9.5 percent
  • National – remains at 8.9 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 27 with seven from Lancaster County (one on ventilator) and 20 from other communities (one on ventilator).

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.  If you have symptoms, please get tested.  Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln man’s passionate ‘boneless chicken wing’ plea at city council meeting gets national attention

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Jared Austin
“Boneless chicken wings? Unless you’re going to strap those things to the side of a jet you cannot call them a wing,” Ander Christensen said.

News

Lincoln man makes passionate plea to stop calling them "boneless chicken wings"

Updated: 1 hour ago
Ander Christensen lighted up a Lincoln City Council meeting with a campaign to change the name of boneless chicken wings.

News

Deputies: Nearly ton of marijuana in Nebraska traffic stop

Updated: 2 hours ago
Nearly 1,745 pounds of marijuana and 60 pounds of THC products were discovered in a cargo van during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska near Lexington, sheriff’s deputies there said.

Forecast

Surging Temperatures This Weekend...Big Changes Next Week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunny and pleasant weather expected Thursday with surging temperatures this weekend and a big change next week.

Latest News

News

Nebraska man shares COVID-19 recovery story

Updated: 3 hours ago
Nebraska man shares COVID-19 recovery story

News

Former State Fair official charged with felony theft

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
The Nebraska Attorney General’s office Monday charged former Nebraska State Fair Finance Director Patrick Kopke with felony theft.

News

Woman facing charges after officers find bag of Oxycodone pills under seat

Updated: 6 hours ago
During a traffic stop this week, officers with the Lincoln Police Department found a bag with three different kinds of Oxycodone pills under the driver’s seat.

News

Traffic stop leads to arrest involving stolen car from Columbus salon

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who stole a car from a salon in Columbus, Nebraska last month.

News

LPD Investigator still in critical condition, receiving support from around the world

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
It’s been one week since Herrera was shot in the torso by a 17-year-old while serving a warrant.

News

Health officials urge caution as case numbers rise in Lincoln

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
With a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, especially among the college-age population, local health officials urged people on Wednesday to continue to follow the Directed Health Measures that are in place.