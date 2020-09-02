Advertisement

Deputies: Nearly ton of marijuana in Nebraska traffic stop

Photo: PublicDomainPictures.net / MGN
Photo: PublicDomainPictures.net / MGN(KNOE)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Nearly 1,745 pounds of marijuana and 60 pounds of THC products were discovered in a cargo van during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska near Lexington, sheriff’s deputies there said.

A Dawson County sheriff’s deputy stopped a cargo van headed west on I-80 Monday on suspicion of a having a defect, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. A drug-sniffing dog indicated drugs inside the van, leading to the discovery of the marijuana and other illegal drug products hidden in cardboard boxes marked as coffee, officials said.

Deputies arrested two people, both from North Carolina, traveling in the van.

