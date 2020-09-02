Evictions climb in Douglas County, as pandemic protections come to an end

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another first of the month and another nail biter for renters hit hard by the pandemic. In Douglas County eviction cases are on the rise, and for those still waiting on rental assistance, there’s a fear they could be next.

“It’s definitely a very stressful time, a very scary time,” said Alyssa Pesek, who rents a home with her husband and two boys. Their young family is barely hanging on.

“We got rid of our storage unit and sold everything in it for July’s rent,” said Pesek. And then for August we were hoping we could do the (county’s) CARES Act rental assistance.”

6 New was with Pesek the morning applications opened up; she was determined to be one of the first to fill out the online form.

“We’re still waiting to hear back about that after filling out three applications because there wasn’t enough information, or something had happened that wasn’t filed right. It’s frustrating,” said Pesek, noting she’s not sure what to make of all of it.

“Can I count on this? Is it reliable? I don’t know,” she said.

The county’s received more than 2000 applications for since July; 350 of them have been approved. Meanwhile eviction cases climb as pandemic protections run out. Just last week the federal moratorium on evictions came to an end.

“When you have the protection of a moratorium in place for a relatively longtime and then that’s over, there’s going to be some consequences to what shows up on the other side of that,” said Scott Mertz, with Legal Aid of Nebraska.

Over the next couple of weeks more than 200 eviction cases are set for Douglas County court

“There’s a very reasonable expectation that the numbers are going to get bad in terms of eviction filings,” said Mertz. “The degree of how bad it’s going to get is really unknown.”

As for the Pesek’s they’re still trying to scrape up September rent.

“I hink we can hopefully pull in enough from selling some of our old furniture and things we’re not using,” said Pesek, noting it’s a far cry from where they were prior to the pandemic.

“We both had jobs. The kids were in school. We were on track to buy a house and get moving onto the next step. So it’s been a setback, but we’ll get there.”

The county has noted in the past it’s important people fill out the CARES Act Rental Rental Assistance application with correct information, including the landlord’s email address. In order for applications to be approved landlords have to fill out a portion of the application, which has been a problem for some renters.

Legal Aid of Nebraska is encouraging anyone concerned about being evicted, who cannot afford an attorney, to reach out to them. They may be able to help renters better understand their options.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.