High School Volleyball Highlights and Scores - Sept. 1

Highlights and scores from September 1st
By Dan Corey
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Scores (Courtesy: NSAA)

Adams Central def. Seward, 25-23, 25-15 (2-0)

BDS def. Sandy Creek, 25-21, 26-24 (2-0)

BDS def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-23 (2-0)

Beatrice def. Plattsmouth, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11 (3-2)

Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18 (3-0)

Burwell def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 20-25, 29-27, 14-25, 25-21, 17-15 (3-2)

CWC def. Central Valley, 25-17, 25-14 (2-0)

CWC def. Summerland, 25-18, 26-24 (2-0)

Centennial def. Central City, 25-14, 25-10, 25-15 (3-0)

Centura def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-13, 25-19 (2-0)

Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 29-31, 29-27, 25-17 (2-1)

Chadron def. Scottsbluff, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 (3-1)

Clarkson/Leigh def. Howells-Dodge, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-13 (3-1)

Columbus Lakeview def. Schuyler, 25-4, 25-9, 25-13 (3-0)

Creighton def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-15 (2-0)

Deshler def. Red Cloud, 19-25, 25-18, 25-15 (2-1)

Diller-Odell def. Southern, 25-20, 25-8, 25-22 (3-0)

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-18, 25-18 (2-0)

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 (3-0)

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Tri County, 25-9, 25-19, 25-11 (3-0)

Franklin def. Alma, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16 (2-1)

Franklin def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-21, 25-19 (2-0)

Freeman def. Sterling, 25-18, 27-29, 25-20, 20-25, 16-14 (3-2)

Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-27, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13 (3-1)

Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-9, 25-11, 25-15 (3-0)

Garden County def. Hay Springs, 25-7, 25-13, 27-25 (3-0)

Gothenburg def. Southern Valley, 25-8, 25-15, 25-12 (3-0)

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-19, 25-22, 25-11 (3-0)

Hampton def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-16 (2-0)

Hi-Line def. Medicine Valley, 25-21, 16-25, 20-25, 25-12, 15-11 (3-2)

Homer def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-16, 25-12 (3-0)

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-11, 16-25, 25-21 (3-1)

Lawrence-Nelson def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 (3-0)

Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central, 25-15, 25-16, 25-14 (3-0)

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-19, 25-20 (2-0)

Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-16 (2-0)

Lincoln Southwest def. Millard North, 15-25, 25-14, 25-16 (2-1)

Malcolm def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14 (3-0)

Mead def. Johnson County Central, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19 (3-0)

Meridian def. Deshler, 21-25, 25-15, 25-17 (2-1)

Meridian def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-16 (2-0)

Millard South def. Gretna, 25-20, 25-10, 27-25 (3-0)

Mullen def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-18, 25-16 (2-0)

Mullen def. South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), 25-18, 26-24 (2-0)

Nebraska City def. Crete, 25-15, 25-12 (2-0)

Nebraska City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-14 (2-0)

North Bend Central def. Madison, 25-8, 25-11 (2-0)

North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-9, 25-18 (2-0)

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bishop Heelan, IA, 25-10, 25-14, 25-13 (3-0)

Osmond def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 25-18 (2-0)

Overton def. Ravenna, 25-15, 25-17, 25-11 (3-0)

Palmyra def. Louisville, 25-17, 25-21, 25-12 (3-0)

Paxton def. Sutherland, 18-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-23 (3-1)

Pender def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS), 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15 (3-1)

Seward def. Hastings, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 (2-1)

Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 25-9, 25-11 (2-0)

Sidney, IA def. Johnson-Brock, 25-18, 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 18-16 (3-2)

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-21 (2-0)

St. Mary’s def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-23 (2-0)

Summerland def. Central Valley, 26-24, 25-20 (2-0)

Superior def. Fillmore Central, 25-12, 25-11, 25-12 (3-0)

Sutton def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-18 (2-0)

Syracuse def. Yutan, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21 (3-0)

Wahoo def. Ralston, 25-13, 25-9, 25-11 (3-0)

Wallace def. Sandhills Valley, 25-20, 25-16, 9-25, 25-16 (3-1)

Waverly def. Ashland-Greenwood, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 29-27 (3-1)

Wilber-Clatonia def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-16, 25-17 (2-0)

Winside def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-15 (2-0)

Winside def. St. Mary’s, 26-24, 25-21 (2-0)

