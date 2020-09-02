High School Volleyball Highlights and Scores - Sept. 1
Highlights and scores from September 1st
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -
Scores (Courtesy: NSAA)
Adams Central def. Seward, 25-23, 25-15 (2-0)
BDS def. Sandy Creek, 25-21, 26-24 (2-0)
BDS def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-23 (2-0)
Beatrice def. Plattsmouth, 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11 (3-2)
Bertrand def. Elm Creek, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18 (3-0)
Burwell def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 20-25, 29-27, 14-25, 25-21, 17-15 (3-2)
CWC def. Central Valley, 25-17, 25-14 (2-0)
CWC def. Summerland, 25-18, 26-24 (2-0)
Centennial def. Central City, 25-14, 25-10, 25-15 (3-0)
Centura def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-13, 25-19 (2-0)
Centura def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 29-31, 29-27, 25-17 (2-1)
Chadron def. Scottsbluff, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 (3-1)
Clarkson/Leigh def. Howells-Dodge, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-13 (3-1)
Columbus Lakeview def. Schuyler, 25-4, 25-9, 25-13 (3-0)
Creighton def. Osmond, 25-19, 25-15 (2-0)
Deshler def. Red Cloud, 19-25, 25-18, 25-15 (2-1)
Diller-Odell def. Southern, 25-20, 25-8, 25-22 (3-0)
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-18, 25-18 (2-0)
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 (3-0)
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Tri County, 25-9, 25-19, 25-11 (3-0)
Franklin def. Alma, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16 (2-1)
Franklin def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-21, 25-19 (2-0)
Freeman def. Sterling, 25-18, 27-29, 25-20, 20-25, 16-14 (3-2)
Fremont def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-27, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13 (3-1)
Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-9, 25-11, 25-15 (3-0)
Garden County def. Hay Springs, 25-7, 25-13, 27-25 (3-0)
Gothenburg def. Southern Valley, 25-8, 25-15, 25-12 (3-0)
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-19, 25-22, 25-11 (3-0)
Hampton def. East Butler, 25-16, 25-16 (2-0)
Hi-Line def. Medicine Valley, 25-21, 16-25, 20-25, 25-12, 15-11 (3-2)
Homer def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-16, 25-12 (3-0)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge def. Ponca, 25-23, 25-11, 16-25, 25-21 (3-1)
Lawrence-Nelson def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 (3-0)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central, 25-15, 25-16, 25-14 (3-0)
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southwest, 25-19, 25-20 (2-0)
Lincoln Pius X def. Millard North, 25-19, 25-16 (2-0)
Lincoln Southwest def. Millard North, 15-25, 25-14, 25-16 (2-1)
Malcolm def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-16, 25-14 (3-0)
Mead def. Johnson County Central, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19 (3-0)
Meridian def. Deshler, 21-25, 25-15, 25-17 (2-1)
Meridian def. Giltner, 25-20, 25-16 (2-0)
Millard South def. Gretna, 25-20, 25-10, 27-25 (3-0)
Mullen def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-18, 25-16 (2-0)
Mullen def. South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), 25-18, 26-24 (2-0)
Nebraska City def. Crete, 25-15, 25-12 (2-0)
Nebraska City def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-14 (2-0)
North Bend Central def. Madison, 25-8, 25-11 (2-0)
North Bend Central def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-9, 25-18 (2-0)
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bishop Heelan, IA, 25-10, 25-14, 25-13 (3-0)
Osmond def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 25-18 (2-0)
Overton def. Ravenna, 25-15, 25-17, 25-11 (3-0)
Palmyra def. Louisville, 25-17, 25-21, 25-12 (3-0)
Paxton def. Sutherland, 18-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-23 (3-1)
Pender def. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS), 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15 (3-1)
Seward def. Hastings, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 (2-1)
Shelby/Rising City def. Madison, 25-9, 25-11 (2-0)
Sidney, IA def. Johnson-Brock, 25-18, 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 18-16 (3-2)
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-22, 25-21 (2-0)
St. Mary’s def. Plainview, 25-13, 25-23 (2-0)
Summerland def. Central Valley, 26-24, 25-20 (2-0)
Superior def. Fillmore Central, 25-12, 25-11, 25-12 (3-0)
Sutton def. Sandy Creek, 25-17, 25-18 (2-0)
Syracuse def. Yutan, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21 (3-0)
Wahoo def. Ralston, 25-13, 25-9, 25-11 (3-0)
Wallace def. Sandhills Valley, 25-20, 25-16, 9-25, 25-16 (3-1)
Waverly def. Ashland-Greenwood, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 29-27 (3-1)
Wilber-Clatonia def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-16, 25-17 (2-0)
Winside def. Plainview, 25-20, 25-15 (2-0)
Winside def. St. Mary’s, 26-24, 25-21 (2-0)
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.