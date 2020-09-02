Advertisement

LPD Investigator still in critical condition, receiving support from around the world

Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on August 26.
Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on August 26.(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera is still in critical condition at UNMC in Omaha. It’s been one week since Herrera was shot in the torso by a 17-year-old while serving a warrant.

A post on the family’s Caring Bridge site said Herrera is expected to undergo another surgery this week.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said since the shooting, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has collected more than 400 units of blood. Eighty of those donations are from first time donors. She said 300 more appointments have been scheduled.

If you’d like to donate blood you can register here: https://www.ncbbherohub.club/donor/schedules/zip or call 402-486-9414 to make an appointment.

Baird said support for the Herrera family is coming from all over the state, nation and even the world.

“The Herrera family posting in its Caring Bridge journal that there are prayer groups in Israel praying for Mario,” said Gaylor Baird.

More than $93,000 has been donated through a Go Fund Me site for the Herrera Family.

Click here to donate.

