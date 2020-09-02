Advertisement

LPD: Suspect in two stabbings turns himself in

Turned himself in on Tuesday night.
Turned himself in on Tuesday night.(Lincoln Police)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a man involved in two overnight stabbings this week recently turned himself in.

On Tuesday just before 10 p.m., officers said 27-year old Exabian Vaughn turned himself in at the LPD F Street Rec Center.

Vaughn is facing robbery, second-degree assault charges, as well as use of a weapon to commit a felony charges.

More: LPD: Two stabbed in Lincoln overnight

Both stabbings happened around midnight on Monday.

LPD says the first victim, a 27-year old man, walked into the Casey’s at 9th and South Streets with an unknown injury. Shortly thereafter, arriving officers determined that the man had been stabbed.

The victim told officers he had gotten a ride from a man while walking and while they were near the gas station, they saw another man, identified as Vaughn, and offered him a ride as well. Officers said shortly after there was a fight and the 27-year old was stabbed in the head.

The second victim, a 51-year old man, flagged down officers outside the LPD substation near 13th and F Streets.

He told officers that he had given a ride to a man and stopped at Casey’s. After agreeing to give another man, identified as Vaughn, a ride there was an argument that turned physical.

Officers said Vaughn then stabbed the 51-year old driver in the arm and hit him in the face.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Update on COVID-19 in Lincoln

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here to watch live at 10 a.m.

News

Police ID pedestrian hit, killed by semi on I-80 in Omaha

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police have identified a pedestrian hit and killed last week by a semitrailer along Interstate 80 in a southern part of Omaha.

News

Company fined $790,000 for unsafe practices at Kimball plant

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Massachusetts-based hazardous waste company has agreed to pay a $790,000 fine to settle a lawsuit claiming that it violated environmental laws at its incinerator in the Nebraska Panhandle.

News

Nebraska once again added to Chicago travel quarantine order

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
On Friday, September 4, 2020, Nebraska will join a number of states on Chicago’s quarantine order.

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Mormon Canal Bridge repaired following 2019 flooding

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By News Channel Nebraska
After more than 15 months, one of the main roads into Niobrara is fully repaired.

News

Breaking down LPS 2019-2020 pandemic expenses

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Sheriff Wagner talks medical marijuana lawsuit

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
The Nebraska Supreme Court will decide what’s next for the initiative and whether it even makes it on the ballot.

News

Evictions climb in Douglas County, as pandemic protections come to an end

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
It’s another first of the month and another nail biter for renters hit hard by the pandemic. In Douglas County eviction cases are on the rise, and for those still waiting on rental assistance there’s fear they could be next.

News

Breaking down LPS 2019-2020 pandemic expenses

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
10/11 NOW broke down how much money Lincoln Public Schools has spent to keep the district safe, as they began a new budget year on Tuesday.