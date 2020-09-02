LPD: Suspect in two stabbings turns himself in

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a man involved in two overnight stabbings this week recently turned himself in.

On Tuesday just before 10 p.m., officers said 27-year old Exabian Vaughn turned himself in at the LPD F Street Rec Center.

Vaughn is facing robbery, second-degree assault charges, as well as use of a weapon to commit a felony charges.

Both stabbings happened around midnight on Monday.

LPD says the first victim, a 27-year old man, walked into the Casey’s at 9th and South Streets with an unknown injury. Shortly thereafter, arriving officers determined that the man had been stabbed.

The victim told officers he had gotten a ride from a man while walking and while they were near the gas station, they saw another man, identified as Vaughn, and offered him a ride as well. Officers said shortly after there was a fight and the 27-year old was stabbed in the head.

The second victim, a 51-year old man, flagged down officers outside the LPD substation near 13th and F Streets.

He told officers that he had given a ride to a man and stopped at Casey’s. After agreeing to give another man, identified as Vaughn, a ride there was an argument that turned physical.

Officers said Vaughn then stabbed the 51-year old driver in the arm and hit him in the face.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

