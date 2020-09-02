Meet Chevy Stout, “America’s Fullback”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chevy Stout walked around Concordia’s campus on Wednesday and was greeted with the phrase “America’s fullback!” And it happened all day long. Stout, a senior from Grand Island, is receiving national acclaim after a viral tweet posted by Bulldogs head coach Patrick Daberkow.

Best name for a Fullback in 2020. I submit our very own CHEVY STOUT. pic.twitter.com/XXZobXDeRC — Patrick Daberkow (@PatrickDaberkow) September 1, 2020

Daberkow’s post has been seen by thousands of people online, putting Stout in the spotlight. The tweet was shared by Barstool Sports, who later wrote an article about the 5-foot-10 senior.

Stout says Chevy is his legal name. He claims his parents both have a strong interest in automobiles. Chevy currently drives a Chevy Colorado.

Naturally, he plays fullback for the Bulldogs, where he started twice last season. Stout recorded one catch in 2019 while mostly serving as a lead blocker. It wasn’t until college that Stout started playing fullback. At Northwest High School, he played offensive line and middle linebacker.

