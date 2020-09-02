Mormon Canal Bridge repaired following 2019 flooding

NIOBRARA, Neb. (NCN) - After more than 15 months, one of the main roads into Niobrara is fully repaired.

The Mormon Canal Bridge was completely swept away by the Niobrara River during the March 2019 floods, creating plenty of travel headaches for the community. The bridge is now fully rebuilt, two months ahead of schedule, and a dedication ceremony took place Tuesday to commemorate the project’s completion.

State officials, local officials, and project leaders spoke at the dedication, reflecting on the March flooding and the hardships the community faced once the bridge was washed away.

“I still remember seeing that video of the Mormon Canal Bridge floating downstream, it was just unbelievable,” Governor Pete Ricketts said. “I remember coming here afterward and hearing the stories from people, the long commutes, and the hardships that the disaster brought to this community.”

“As we think back to the flood in March, I don’t think any of us could have ever imagined the destruction that this flood caused,” Niobrara Mayor Jody Stark said. “The community of Niobrara and its businesses rely heavily on tourism and recreation, the dollars that are spent in this community make a very big impact, and when that bridge was destroyed our local economy felt it.”

“I remember coming up here shortly after the flood and spending the afternoon with the community,” NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis said. “That’s one of the more memorable days of my time in Nebraska because of the exchange of concern within the community, to hear the hardships the lack of the bridge was causing pushed us to get this project started as soon as we could.”

“The support, patience, and perseverance of the community really inspired the rest of the team to go ahead and push forward harder,” NDOT District Three Engineer Kevin Domogalla said.

Gov. Ricketts said that 3,300 miles of the state’s highways were closed during the flooding, with 27 bridges going out as well. Around $200M in damage occurred to state highways, and local roadways suffered around $153M in damage.

With the completion of the Mormon Canal Bridge, just one flood-damaged bridge remains.

The Highway 281 bridge south of Spencer over the Niobrara River is currently under construction, and is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

