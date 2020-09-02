Nebraska once again added to Chicago travel quarantine order

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Friday, September 4, 2020, Nebraska will join a number of states on Chicago’s quarantine order. Neighboring states include South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

The Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner issued an Emergency Travel Order directing people traveling to or from Chicago from states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases to quarantine for 14 days.

Chicago officials first issued the quarantine order in early July. Initially, it applied to travelers from 15 states but has been updated weekly based on increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The latest expansion announced brings the total number of affected states to 22.

The city’s Department of Public Health Commissioner said the specific states listed are based on the rate of new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

The order also applies to city residents returning from a visit to a designated state.

People found in violation of the order could face fines between $100 and $500 per day, totaling up to $7,000.

For a complete list of all states under Chicago’s quarantine order, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.