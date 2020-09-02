Advertisement

Nebraska receives $62 million grant for COVID-19 recovery

FEMA
FEMA
By Marresa Burke
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KNOP) - On April 4, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, President Trump declared a major disaster exists in Nebraska under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act (Stafford Act) and ordered federal assistance to the state for recovery efforts.

Federal funds provided under the Stafford Act for Public Assistance are limited to 75 percent of total eligible costs.

Today, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced a more than $62 million grant to Nebraska:

The grant awards the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) $62,490,887 in federal funding for protective measures. In response to COVID-19, NEMA will use the funding to acquire medical equipment for current and future distribution including respirators, N95 masks, medical gloves, surgical masks, medical gowns, face shields, goggles, head covers, disinfectant wipes, shoe covers, disinfects for enhanced facilities; testing and diagnosis associated with the management, control, and reduction of immediate threats to health and safety.

Copyright 2020 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.

Coronavirus

Some of the worst nursing homes in the country are waitlisted for extra oversight

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hundreds of nursing homes with poor ratings are waiting to get into a program intended to improve care.

National Politics

Biden: Trump ignores pandemic, stokes unrest, solves neither

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s becoming a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence.

National Politics

Budget deficit to hit record $3.3T due to virus, recession

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal budget deficit will hit a record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs and the recession.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Depression, anxiety spike amid outbreak and turbulent times

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the latest study to suggest an uptick, half of U.S. adults surveyed reported at least some signs of depression, such as hopelessness, feeling like a failure or getting little pleasure from doing things.

National

Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a four-page memo this summer, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told health departments across the country to draft vaccination plans by Oct. 1.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 death tied to Sturgis Rally reported in Minnesota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota man who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota last month has died from COVID-19, Minnesota health officials reported on Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Health experts urge Americans to wear masks and social distance for Labor Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
As cases of Covid-19 continue to rise, health experts urge Americans to wear masks, social distance for Labor Day.

Coronavirus

Steroids confirmed to help severely ill coronavirus patients

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An analysis of pooled results from seven studies, led by the World Health Organization and published Wednesday by the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that steroids reduced the risk of death in the first month by about one-third compared to placebo treatment or usual care alone in these seriously ill patients who needed extra oxygen.

News

Health officials urge caution as case numbers rise in Lincoln

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
With a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, especially among the college-age population, local health officials urged people on Wednesday to continue to follow the Directed Health Measures that are in place.