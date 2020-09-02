Nebraska receives $62 million grant for COVID-19 recovery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KNOP) - On April 4, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, President Trump declared a major disaster exists in Nebraska under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act (Stafford Act) and ordered federal assistance to the state for recovery efforts.

Federal funds provided under the Stafford Act for Public Assistance are limited to 75 percent of total eligible costs.

Today, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced a more than $62 million grant to Nebraska:

“FEMA is able to offer our state this significant grant as a result of the disaster declaration that President Trump issued for Nebraska in April. I appreciate the president responding to Nebraska’s needs and ensuring we are able to access this funding. These resources will directly benefit the health and safety of Nebraskans.”

The grant awards the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) $62,490,887 in federal funding for protective measures. In response to COVID-19, NEMA will use the funding to acquire medical equipment for current and future distribution including respirators, N95 masks, medical gloves, surgical masks, medical gowns, face shields, goggles, head covers, disinfectant wipes, shoe covers, disinfects for enhanced facilities; testing and diagnosis associated with the management, control, and reduction of immediate threats to health and safety.

