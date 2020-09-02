Parkview Christian moves to six-man football
The Patriots are hopeful the move will lead to success on the field
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a week one win over St. Edward, the Parkview Christian football team is eager to continue its season in six-man. It’s a move down for the Patriots but is leaving players optimistic about having success in 2020.
“It was really fun, I had a blast out there on the field the first time and it was very much missed seeing the fans in the stands cheering us on,” said Zane VanEvery, a senior tight end for the Patriots.
“Switching to six-man is weird but it’s fun at the same time,” added senior running back Isaiah Neal.
Parkview Christian next plays Sterling.
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.