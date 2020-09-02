Advertisement

Police ID pedestrian hit, killed by semi on I-80 in Omaha

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police have identified a pedestrian hit and killed last week by a semitrailer along Interstate 80 in a southern part of Omaha.

Austin “Bella” Tierney, 23, was hit around 4:15 a.m. Thursday as she tried to cross the westbound lanes of the interstate near 60th Street, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tierney’s father, Les Tierney of Omaha, told the Omaha World-Herald that his daughter was most likely taking a shortcut from a friend’s house when she was hit.

“The truck driver told police that he saw her climb over the Jersey barrier, and he thought she would stay there, but she started running” across the lanes, he said . “I guess she thought that she could make it.”

The crash closed a stretch of I-80′s westbound lanes for several hours while police investigated.

