One person in custody following shooting in Southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a person showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was shot at a home Wednesday at 1025 W. Welter Drive, which is just Southwest of Highway 77 and Van Dorn Street.

According to police, a person was dropped off at Bryan West Campus with gunshot wounds around 4:40 p.m. The person is expected to survive.

Police said they have a suspect in custody and are getting a warrant to search the home. Police said they have contacted several family members of the victim and continue to investigate. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Map of reported shooting in Lincoln. (10/11 NOW)

