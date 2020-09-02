Advertisement

Sheriff Wagner talks medical marijuana lawsuit

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Medical marijuana has hit another hurdle on its way to the November ballot, this time in the form of a lawsuit filed by Sheriff Terry Wagner.

The Nebraska Supreme Court will decide what’s next for the initiative and whether it even makes it on the ballot.

Wagner’s lawsuit claims the initiative asks the voters to answer two questions, not one.

“There are a number of different items within this initiative,” said Wagner. “I believe and I’ve been told it goes beyond that constitutional allowance.”

He and other opponents said that it violates the state’s rule that ballot measures only focus on a single question.

The wording in the initiative breaks it down by age, differentiating between people 18 or older, and minors under 18 who would need parental permission.

The measure also asks the state legislature to pass laws regulating marijuana and marijuana-related products.

“The amendments about nine paragraphs long,” said Wagner. “If you look at the constitutional amendment for freedom of press its three lines.”

Lia McDowell Post is a medical marijuana user and advocate. She is disabled with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

She said the challenge was expected but still frustrating.

“Families giving up their time and their resources and their lives to try to make change happen for everyone,” said Post. “These conversations should be had with my doctor and not here.”

The case is set to be heard on Thursday.

Post remains confident that come November medical marijuana will be up to Nebraska voters.

“I hope that I can believe in this state,” said Post. “I hope that all the values that it speaks to are still there and if not I’ll keep fighting.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breaking down LPS 2019-2020 pandemic expenses

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Breaking down LPS 2019-2020 pandemic expenses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
10/11 NOW broke down how much money Lincoln Public Schools has spent to keep the district safe, as they began a new budget year on Tuesday.

VOD Recordings

Parkview Christian Moves to Six Man

Updated: 2 hours ago
Parkview Christian Moves to Six Man

News

Students, Mayor react to nine UNL Greek houses being quarantined

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Students, mayor react to 9 UNL greek houses being quarantined.

Latest News

News

9 UNL Greek houses under quarantine

Updated: 4 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Scooter pilot kicks off in downtown Lincoln

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Lincoln’s scooter pilot kicks-off with dozens of scooters parked on downtown street corners

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The electric scooter pilot program kicked off Tuesday, with scooters placed on random street corners throughout the Haymarket and downtown.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Tuesday.

News

Omaha City Council extends face mask ordinance

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha City Council on Tuesday voted 5-2 to extend its face mask ordinance to Oct. 20.

Forecast

Boarding the Temperature Roller Coaster...

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunny skies and warmer weather expected on Wednesday.