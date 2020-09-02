Star Tran bus driver hits bicyclist

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say a Star Tran bus was heading southbound on S 11th Street at the G Street intersection when they hit a man on a bicycle. Police said the bus driver was making a left turn when he hit the bicyclist going northbound. We’re told the bicyclist was using the designated bike lane. The bus driver told police he did not see the bicyclist coming before the impact.

The bus driver was cited for failure to yield.

