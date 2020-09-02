Advertisement

Star Tran bus driver hits bicyclist

crash
crash(koln)
By Jennifer Ortega
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say a Star Tran bus was heading southbound on S 11th Street at the G Street intersection when they hit a man on a bicycle. Police said the bus driver was making a left turn when he hit the bicyclist going northbound. We’re told the bicyclist was using the designated bike lane. The bus driver told police he did not see the bicyclist coming before the impact.

The bus driver was cited for failure to yield.

