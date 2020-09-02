Advertisement

Students, Mayor react to nine UNL Greek houses being quarantined

By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a matter of eight days, eight UNL sororities and a fraternity have been placed under quarantine due to COVID-19. UNL currently has 245 COVID-19 cases and Health director Pat Lopez says there’s been a higher positivity rate of cases in Greek housing than in dorms.

University officials said Chancellor Green had a private zoom meeting with fraternity and sorority officials to discuss clusters of COVID-19 in Greek houses. While the University didn’t have specific details, some people in Greek life feel they have proper safety measures in place. UNL junior Grace Hansen is in Alpha Xi Delta, one not under quarantine, and has seen quite a few changes in the house.

“Everyone who lives in the house has to wear a mask when they’re not in their specific room,” Hansen said. While there are no reported cases within the house, Hansen said there is a fear of it happening in the future.

“You can’t control everyone just because you can’t control everyone,” Hansen said. “But, I think we’ve been doing a really good job to make sure everyone follows our rules and regulations.”

Of the nine houses, four were put under quarantine last night. This includes Alpha Chi Omega, Delta Gamma, Kappa Delta and Pi Beta Phi. Each house has at least five COVID-19 cases which university officials say is a cluster of cases. This means it’s enough to put a house under quarantine.

“There is no shame in that,” Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. “We are grateful to them for their efforts to help protect themselves, their housemates, and the city of Lincoln.” Mayor Gaylor Baird saying city officials work with UNL each day and students in Greek life are helping stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I just want to say thank you to all of the sororities who have gotten tested when they’ve had symptoms and who have supported and undertaken the quarantines,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird.

University officials have designated Neihardt Hall as an isolation facility for students not in Greek housing who get COVID-19. Officials said they don’t have an exact number of people in there as the number changes daily.

