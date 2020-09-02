Advertisement

Sunny and Much Warmer For Wednesday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mainly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday for the Lincoln area and it will be much warmer Wednesday afternoon. Highs are expected to return to the upper 80s, however, uncomfortable humidity levels should not be a problem. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild. A cold front will move through the area early Thursday morning and that means it will be a bit cooler, but still warm and sunny. Friday will be sunny and warm again.

As we head into the holiday weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be on the hot side, especially Saturday as highs will reach the lower 90s and it will be a bit muggy as well. Sunday will be around 90 with a small chance for a late day thunderstorm.

A cold front will move through the region for Labor day and that means much cooler conditions and a chance for a few scattered showers and t’storms. Highs on Labor day will be in the mid 70s. Even cooler conditions expected on Tuesday as afternoon temperatures will struggle to make it into the mid 60s with a continued chance for scattered showers.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Ken's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Sunshine and warmer weather expected for Wednesday.

Forecast

Boarding the Temperature Roller Coaster...

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Sunny skies and warmer weather expected on Wednesday.

Forecast

Decreasing Clouds This Afternoon And Nice

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:17 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Isolated morning showers possible and then clearing skies for this afternoon.

Forecast

Ken's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
Scattered light rain showers possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. Clearing skies and pleasant temperatures by Tuesday afternoon.

Latest News

Forecast

Morning Showers, Cooler Temperatures Expected Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Clouds and scattered showers possible into Tuesday morning with clearing skies and cool temperatures by Tuesday afternoon.

Forecast

Sunny, Breezy and Mild This Afternoon

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Clearing skies this morning with partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon and cooler.

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
Stormy weather possible Sunday evening into early Monday with cool temperatures to start the week.

Forecast

Rain Possible Tonight, Cooler Weather Monday

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Some strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and Sunday night.

Forecast

Bill's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
Warmer, more humid weather on Sunday with some strong to severe storms possible Sunday night.

Forecast

Severe Storms Possible on Sunday

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Warmer weather with some severe storms possible on Sunday.