Sunny and Much Warmer For Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mainly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday for the Lincoln area and it will be much warmer Wednesday afternoon. Highs are expected to return to the upper 80s, however, uncomfortable humidity levels should not be a problem. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild. A cold front will move through the area early Thursday morning and that means it will be a bit cooler, but still warm and sunny. Friday will be sunny and warm again.

As we head into the holiday weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be on the hot side, especially Saturday as highs will reach the lower 90s and it will be a bit muggy as well. Sunday will be around 90 with a small chance for a late day thunderstorm.

A cold front will move through the region for Labor day and that means much cooler conditions and a chance for a few scattered showers and t’storms. Highs on Labor day will be in the mid 70s. Even cooler conditions expected on Tuesday as afternoon temperatures will struggle to make it into the mid 60s with a continued chance for scattered showers.

