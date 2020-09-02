Advertisement

Surging Temperatures This Weekend...Big Changes Next Week

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another cold front is set to move through the state Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing us another shot of cooler air for the day on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 70s and low 80s across the state to go with wall to wall sunshine and north winds at 8 to 18 MPH with a few gusts up to 25 MPH possible. With the dry conditions that are currently in place, no rain is expected as the front pushes through the area.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Thursday behind another passing cold front.
Cooler temperatures are expected on Thursday behind another passing cold front.(KOLN)

The cooler weather will be short lived as temperatures begin to trend upward into the holiday weekend as a ridge of high pressure aloft moves over the Plains. This will lead to hot and dry weather through most of the weekend. Big changes arrive likely into Labor Day on Monday and into mid week next week as a surge of cold, Canadian air could impact much of the Midwest.

Temperatures this weekend are set to be in the low 90s for now - but long range models do have temperatures in the upper 90s to lower 100s in Lincoln for both Saturday and Sunday - so the forecast for now has room to grow even hotter. A potent cold front is then set to move through the area Sunday into Monday, which will bring increasing rain chances and much cooler temperatures.

Temperatures surge into the low and mid 90s this weekend before big changes arrive early next week.
Temperatures surge into the low and mid 90s this weekend before big changes arrive early next week.(KOLN)

Monday should be much cooler, with temperatures falling to the mid 70s, but Tuesday and Wednesday could potentially see highs in the 60s. Again, some of the longer range models don’t have temperatures getting out the 50s early next week, so this forecast will likely change between now and then, so make sure to stay tuned to the very latest.

