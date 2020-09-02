Traffic stop leads to arrest involving stolen car from Columbus salon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who stole a car from a salon in Columbus last month.

On Monday, just after 10 p.m., officers stopped a white 2009 Buick Lucerne on 10th and High Streets, near Van Dorn Park in South Lincoln.

Officers said the car had no plates and a headlight was out. LPD said officers spoke with the driver who did not have a driver’s license.

According to police, they learned that the car was stolen out of Columbus, Nebraska on August 25.

The driver, Favian Meda, was arrested.

LPD said they searched the car and found a pipe with meth residue and other drug paraphernalia.

Officers worked with the Columbus Police Department and learned Meda had stolen the car from a salon by walking into the business, taking the keys off the wall and driving away.

Meda is facing felony theft by receiving charges, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

