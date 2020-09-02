Advertisement

Woman facing charges after officers find bag of Oxycodone pills under seat

Jessica Kolb
Jessica Kolb(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman was arrested after Lincoln Police found a bag with three different kinds of Oxycodone pills under the driver’s seat during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, around 5 p.m., officers were patrolling an area of NW 12th and Adams Street where they stopped a car for having an expired registration.

Responding officers spoke with the driver and said based on her behavior, they searched her car with her consent.

LPD said the driver was unusually nervous and skittish. When giving permission to officers to search her car, LPD said the driver told officers everything in the car was hers except a tan backpack on the passenger seat.

Officers found a realistic BB gun inside the backpack, $170 in cash, as well as a bag of 20 pills under the driver’s seat with three different types Oxycodone.

LPD said the driver did not have a prescription for the pills.

According to police, 33-year old Jessica Kolb was arrested. Kolb is facing possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver charges, as well as possession of money while violating a drug law charges.

