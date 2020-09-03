Advertisement

108 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.
Coronavirus Data in Nebraska.(10/11 NOW)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 108 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lancaster County on Thursday, a new single-day high.

The total number of COVID-19 cases locally currently sits at 4,308, and the number of deaths remains at 20.

Recoveries currently sit at 1,876, and the weekly positivity rate is 12.5 percent.

The weekly total for positive tests for the current week is 341 with two days left of reporting. The previous record for most confirmed cases was 360 during the week of July 25.

The most recent numbers for the University of Nebraska at Lincoln show 40 positive cases were reported on Wednesday. The University’s reporting is typically one day behind the City of Lincoln.

That brings the total of positive cases on campus since August 12 to 313.

Roughly 31 positive tests a day have been reported on UNL’s campus over the past week.

As of Wednesday evening, 12 clusters have been reported on campus, leading to 11 Greek life houses and one residence hall floor being asked to quarantine.

