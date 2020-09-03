Advertisement

60-year-old man facing assault charges after shooting in Southwest Lincoln

Johnny Anderson
Johnny Anderson(Lincoln Police Department)
By Laura Halm
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 60-year old man is facing charges after police said he was responsible for a shooting in Southwest Lincoln Wednesday.

Johnny Anderson, 60, is facing first degree assault charges, use of a firearm to commit a felony charges, as well as possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful discharge of a firearm charges.

More: One person in custody following shooting in Southwest Lincoln

The arrest stems from an incident on Wednesday afternoon where officers with the Lincoln Police Department responded to Bryan West Hospital after staff called 911 saying a man had shown up with gunshot wounds.

Responding officers spoke with a 26-year-old man who had gunshot wounds in his arm and leg. LPD said he was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital.

Soon after, LPD officers said they were dispatched to the home where the shooting happened on W Welter Drive, which is just Southwest of Highway 77 and Van Dorn Street.

LPD said Anderson turned himself over to police, saying he was responsible for the shooting.

Officers said they cleared the home, ensuring there were no other victims, and after serving a search warrant they processed the scene for evidence. Investigators spoke with several witnesses who said that the 26-year-old victim caused a disturbance at the home.

LPD said during this incident the 26-year-old displayed a gun and was then shot by Anderson. Officers said the gun that the 26-year-old had was found at the home and was a realistic looking BB gun.

The gun used by Anderson was also found in the home and investigators said they learned that Anderson was prohibited from owning a firearm because of a previous felony conviction.

According to officers, Anderson and the victim live in the same home with other family members.

Map of reported shooting in Lincoln.
Map of reported shooting in Lincoln.(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meet Sadie! You can schedule and adoption appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.

News

Two-alarm fire at Valentino’s near 70th and Vine

Updated: 3 hours ago
Crews were called out to a fire at the Valentino’s around 11:30 p.m., located at 904 N. 70th.

News

Lincoln expert gives advice on handling pets with isolation distress

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
With many of us going back to work and kids to school, pet owners may start to see unusual changes in their furry friends.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny, Breezy and Cooler For Thursday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
A cooler, breezy Thursday expected, but still pretty nice.

News

Two-alarm fire at Valentino’s near 70th and Vine

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Crews were called out to a fire at the Valentino’s, located at 904 N. 70th.

News

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old girl found

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Bill Schammert
She was last seen around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

News

Life jacket stations promote water safety

Updated: 11 hours ago
Life jacket stations promote water safety

News

WWII veteran reflects on 75th anniversary of the end of the war

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
If you’d asked him a year ago, Bob McGranaghan would’ve told you he planned to be in Hawaii for the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

News

Update on quarter-cent sales tax projects

Updated: 12 hours ago
Update on quarter-cent sales tax projects