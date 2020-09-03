60-year-old man facing assault charges after shooting in Southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 60-year old man is facing charges after police said he was responsible for a shooting in Southwest Lincoln Wednesday.

Johnny Anderson, 60, is facing first degree assault charges, use of a firearm to commit a felony charges, as well as possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful discharge of a firearm charges.

The arrest stems from an incident on Wednesday afternoon where officers with the Lincoln Police Department responded to Bryan West Hospital after staff called 911 saying a man had shown up with gunshot wounds.

Responding officers spoke with a 26-year-old man who had gunshot wounds in his arm and leg. LPD said he was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital.

Soon after, LPD officers said they were dispatched to the home where the shooting happened on W Welter Drive, which is just Southwest of Highway 77 and Van Dorn Street.

LPD said Anderson turned himself over to police, saying he was responsible for the shooting.

Officers said they cleared the home, ensuring there were no other victims, and after serving a search warrant they processed the scene for evidence. Investigators spoke with several witnesses who said that the 26-year-old victim caused a disturbance at the home.

LPD said during this incident the 26-year-old displayed a gun and was then shot by Anderson. Officers said the gun that the 26-year-old had was found at the home and was a realistic looking BB gun.

The gun used by Anderson was also found in the home and investigators said they learned that Anderson was prohibited from owning a firearm because of a previous felony conviction.

According to officers, Anderson and the victim live in the same home with other family members.

Map of reported shooting in Lincoln. (10/11 NOW)

